Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

CATM opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 75,350 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,019.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 95,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardtronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cardtronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cardtronics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

