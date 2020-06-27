Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. Valmont is looking to improve productivity and its overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The company expects the ESS segment to see improved sales and operating profit. Valmont also remains focused on pursuing acquisitions and expand capacity to boost growth. The company has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is facing certain challenges in the Irrigation business. The company expects the Irrigation unit’s revenues in the second quarter to decline year over year, partly due to disruptions in ethanol demand. Also, the company expects sustained weakness in agriculture commodity prices. A bleak outlook for the Access Systems business and the company’s high debt level are other concerns.”

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMI. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.61. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 83,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.