Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

