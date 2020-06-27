Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

ADSW stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.88, a PEG ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.