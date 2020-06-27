Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Sell

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $45.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 136,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $3,072,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

