Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CORVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CORVF opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.48. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
