Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CORVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CORVF opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.48. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

