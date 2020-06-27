Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pinterest to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.16.

Shares of PINS opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.54. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,404 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,030 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,509,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

