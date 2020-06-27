Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Research Coverage Started at Gordon Haskett

Equities researchers at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

