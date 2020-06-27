Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.07 ($60.75).

FRA:KGX opened at €53.66 ($60.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.78. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a one year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

