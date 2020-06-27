Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

