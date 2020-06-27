Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report