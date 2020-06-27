Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

