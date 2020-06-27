National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.58.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.64 million and a PE ratio of -19.55. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total transaction of C$87,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,243.20. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,222,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,717,628.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $264,200 and have sold 589,300 shares worth $2,166,213.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

