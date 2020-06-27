Reviewing Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & Watford (NYSE:WTRE)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Watford alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Watford and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33 Progressive 0 6 7 1 2.64

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Progressive has a consensus price target of $85.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Progressive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Watford and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 0.44 $62.54 million $2.00 7.55 Progressive $39.02 billion 1.17 $3.97 billion $6.72 11.59

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Watford has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% -30.56% -7.31% Progressive 9.18% 26.80% 6.62%

Summary

Progressive beats Watford on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.