FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reduced by Analyst

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DANOY. Morgan Stanley cut Danone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.374 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

