FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primo Water in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 151.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,073 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 11,252.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

