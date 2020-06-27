FY2021 EPS Estimates for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lowered by Analyst

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VBIV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 61.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.