$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $313,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,104.93 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,067.49.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

