Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.90 million and the highest is $464.59 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $318.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,052 shares of company stock worth $51,115,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boston Beer by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer stock opened at $563.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $587.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.56 and its 200 day moving average is $417.18.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

