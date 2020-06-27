FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

