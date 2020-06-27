Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$79.69 million for the quarter.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

