FY2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

