FY2022 Earnings Forecast for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Bertolini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $44.96 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $71.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 349,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,739,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

