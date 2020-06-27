$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

In related news, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after buying an additional 303,422 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $421.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.53. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

