Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.65.

NYSE CP opened at $248.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

