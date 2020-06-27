$101.74 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $101.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $208.50 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $13.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 665%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $211.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $256.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.99) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.39.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

