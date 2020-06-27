Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICICI Bank Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IBN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 378,917 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $15,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in ICICI Bank by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

