Piper Sandler Weighs in on Asante Solutions Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Asante Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUMP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $21.83.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 4,460.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 725,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 709,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 590,044 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 476,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 325,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 284,586 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

