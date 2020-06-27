Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $19,616,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 363.5% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 150.5% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 257,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

