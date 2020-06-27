$11.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $11.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.37 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $47.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $47.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.87 billion to $50.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $5,077,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 97.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 148.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $502.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.55. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

