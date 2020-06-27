Analysts Set Expectations for Select Energy Services Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $476.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

