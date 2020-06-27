Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $6.04 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $26.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $30.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.84 billion to $57.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $959.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.36 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,027.48.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

