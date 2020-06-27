Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.75 Million

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post sales of $682.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.00 million and the highest is $736.38 million. Illumina reported sales of $838.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,537. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $360.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.26 and a 200-day moving average of $310.73. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

