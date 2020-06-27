Analysts Offer Predictions for Matador Resources Co’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $954.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 4.73. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $9,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

