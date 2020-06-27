Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Perrigo stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Perrigo by 5,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Perrigo by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.