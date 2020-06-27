Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Perrigo stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Perrigo by 5,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Perrigo by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report