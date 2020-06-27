Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.08.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Precision Drilling by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

