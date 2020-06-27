W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $293.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.50 and a 200-day moving average of $297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $170,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 139.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

