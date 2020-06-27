$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.13.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,846 shares of company stock worth $21,357,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,614.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,371,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,033.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $852.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,087.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

