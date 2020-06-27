Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.29 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report sales of $445.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.07 million to $457.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $591.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,146.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

