Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to announce $534.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.33 million to $542.70 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $679.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.75.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $272.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.15. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

