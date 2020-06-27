PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.91 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $12.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

PPG opened at $102.14 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,383,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

