Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CATY. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $25.64 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $12,293,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $13,567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 224,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

