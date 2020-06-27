Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.47 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

