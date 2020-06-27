Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

