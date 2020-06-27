Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issued By B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.