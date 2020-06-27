Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Decreased by Analyst

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

PLUG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 169,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.