William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Godaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Godaddy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDDY. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,826 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Godaddy by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

