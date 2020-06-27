Velan (TSE:VLN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.39

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $5.60. Velan shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The company has a market cap of $121.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

About Velan (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

