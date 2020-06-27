FY2021 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Lowered by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.27 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of $852.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

