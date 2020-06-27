Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.54

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.54 and traded as low as $97.04. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $97.51, with a volume of 16,631,006 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

