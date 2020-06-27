Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.36

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.36 and traded as low as $16.07. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 1,003.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

